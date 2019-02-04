Archive

Foggy start then partly cloudy, warmer

Warm, dry conditions return to Jacksonville as workweek begins

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Becoming partly cloudy and warmer as "Open Window Weather" returns to the River City and across southeast Georgia.  

Today: A foggy, cloudy start then becoming partly cloudy.  Open Window Weather with afternoon highsin the upper 60s to low 70s inland, around the mid 60s along our beaches.  Wind N/NE 5-10 mph. 

Tuesday: A foggy start with wake up temperatures in the low 50s.  Afternoon highs in then 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores.  Wind W/SE 5-10 mph. 

Looking Ahead:  Spring-like temperatures with open window weather this week.  By the way, Phil did not see his shadow, so as the story goes, spring is on the way.

Hourly Forecast:
Noon 65 - Clearing
3 pm 69 - Partly Cloudy
8 pm 59
10 pm 57
11 pm 56

Sunset:  6:05 pm

