Foggy start then partly cloudy, warmer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Becoming partly cloudy and warmer as "Open Window Weather" returns to the River City and across southeast Georgia.

Today: A foggy, cloudy start then becoming partly cloudy. Open Window Weather with afternoon highsin the upper 60s to low 70s inland, around the mid 60s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A foggy start with wake up temperatures in the low 50s. Afternoon highs in then 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking Ahead: Spring-like temperatures with open window weather this week. By the way, Phil did not see his shadow, so as the story goes, spring is on the way.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 65 - Clearing

3 pm 69 - Partly Cloudy

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

11 pm 56

Sunset: 6:05 pm

