Foggy start then partly cloudy, warmer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Becoming partly cloudy and warmer as "Open Window Weather" returns to the River City and across southeast Georgia.
Today: A foggy, cloudy start then becoming partly cloudy. Open Window Weather with afternoon highsin the upper 60s to low 70s inland, around the mid 60s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A foggy start with wake up temperatures in the low 50s. Afternoon highs in then 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.
Looking Ahead: Spring-like temperatures with open window weather this week. By the way, Phil did not see his shadow, so as the story goes, spring is on the way.
Hourly Forecast:
Noon 65 - Clearing
3 pm 69 - Partly Cloudy
8 pm 59
10 pm 57
11 pm 56
Sunset: 6:05 pm
