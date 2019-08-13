Steamy heat and inland storms fade late this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw steamy heat with feels like temperatures around 110° today, making it the 4th day in a row with Heat Advisory conditions. Afternoon thunderstorms were mostly confined to inland counties. Both the inland storms and the steamy heat will fade slowly this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and relatively dry with isolated chances for inland storms, expect 30% chances to see the rain. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s for the afternoon hours, feeling more like 105° at the peak of the heat.

Wednesday will be hot with afternoon storms. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s and warm quickly into the steamy mid 90s. Expect 40% chances to see the scattered afternoon storms that fire up.

Thursday looks like one of the wetter days this week, which will be unfortunate for tailgating for the Jaguars preseason game at 7p.m. It is too soon to tell when the storms will fire up and fade on Thursday, we will keep you updated. Expect Thursday to start out in the mid 70s and warm up into the low 90s. You have 70% chances to see rain on Thursday.

Friday starts out in the mid 70s and will only make it into the upper 80s thanks to mostly cloudy skies and 70% chances to see showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday looks like the wetter day of the weekend right now, with 60% chances for showers on Saturday and 40% chances to see showers on Sunday. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s both days.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 92 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 83 - 20%

Sunset: 8:10 pm

