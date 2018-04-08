Cooler, drier air rushes in behind cold front Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final round of showers and storms have now pushed offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of significant damage in our area as result of Saturday's storms. There is a chance for a few light showers overnight, but overall the rainfall has now come to an end.

As we go into Sunday morning northwesterly winds will usher in cooler air allowing temperatures to fall into the low to mid 50s under decreasing clouds. Our coastal zones will continue with the cloud cover on Sunday as breezes push in out of the northeast. It will be breezy and cool especially for areas along and east of I-95 tomorrow.

Partly cloudy skies will allow for some sunshine for both Northeastern Florida and Southeastern Georgia during the afternoon hours. However, the sunshine will be short-lived as more clouds return during the evening in advance of rain showers that will kick off your Monday. Rain chances will continue going into Tuesday, but expect temperatures to return to the mid 70s as the new workweek begins.

