Showers dry up this evening, wet work week looms ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The showers are breaking up and fading over our coastal counties.. Expect a few spotty showers this evening, but otherwise damp and cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the upper 60s and low 70s

Tuesday's forecast looks cloudy for most and damp for southeastern Georgia and some of northeastern Florida. The warm front that brought us showers on Monday lifts away from us, but a weak cold front will push into our area from the north and west. Ahead of that front we will see showers and thunderstorms, especially for southeastern Georgia and from I-75 to Highway 301 in Northeastern Florida starting around 2pm through about 6pm. As the showers push into the rest of northeastern Florida, they start to fade and the rain will be much less significant into the evening hours. Afternoon temperatures will be warm, in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with good chances for rain (60%.) Temperatures start out in the mid 60s and only warm into the low 70s.

Thursday starts out in the mid 60s and only warms into the low 70s with 60% chances for rain and cloudy skies.

Friday a stronger cold front behind all of the wet weather pushes through, clearing our skies out and turning our temperatures chilly. Friday starts out in the low 40s and only warm into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend weather looks chilly and sunny, starting out in the 40s and warming up into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tropics: Patty may be developing in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center currently has the potential for development at 50 percent over the next two days, 80 percent chance over the next five days. Most models steer the system into the deep waters of the Atlantic.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 77 - 40%

8 pm 75 - 20%

10 pm 74 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm​​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.