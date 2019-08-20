Umbrella weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Inland showers and storms, some locally heavy with near to slightly below normal temperatures. Onshore flow returns Tuesday which will bring daily sea breeze showers and storms to our inland areas.

Today: Scattered showers with storms likely for inland areas of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia, 50-70 percent while areas along I-95 to the beaches will see 20-40 percent. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding west of highway 301. Becoming cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 5 - 15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog with haze will start your day with temperatures in the 70s area wide. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along the sandy shores. Showers with embedded thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall possible, 30 - 40 percent inland, 20-30 percent along our beaches. Wind SE 5 - 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Near seasonal temperatures with late day showers and storms.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 85 - 20%

3 pm 85 - 30%

5 pm 84 - 40%

8 pm 80 - 30%

10 pm 78 - 10%



Sunset: 8:04 pm

