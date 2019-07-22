Wet work week as tropical moisture moves into NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Afternoon showers and storms are here with most of the activity staying inland from the coast while moving slowly northward.



Some locally heavy rainfall will target inland areas this afternoon with a few storms possibly drifting back to the coast after sunset.



More of the same Tuesday with heat and scattered storms, but by midweek we should see a double whammy with us being stuck between a cold front to the north and tropical moisture streaming in from the south.



The rain boost comes from a weak low pressure currently over the Bahamas, set to move north along and up the east coast of Florida. NHC gives it a 60% chance of development.

Today: Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Feels like temperatures between 98-102. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly inland across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 40-60 percent inland, beaches 20-30 percent. Storms will develop after noon and will linger through sunset. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms with near seasonal afternoon highs. Patchy fog with widespread 70s will start the day. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon hghs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Showers and storms, mainly inland, 1pm through sunset, 50-60 percent, 40-50 percent along our sandy shores. SW/S 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall possible mid-week with near seasonal afternoon highs.

Hourly Forecast:

12 pm 89 - 20%

3 pm 92 - 40%

5 pm 91 - 50%

8 pm 84 - 30%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm​​

