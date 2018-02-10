Foggy night tonight, cloudy & warm weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Friday! This evening will be cloudy and not-as-chilly, with overnight temperatures heading down into the upper 50s. The primary concern this evening will be areas of dense fog forming after 10:00p.m. and sticking around until 10:00a.m. Saturday morning.

Saturday, expect a foggy start followed by mostly cloudy skies. The day starts in the upper 50s and low 60s and warms up impressively despite the clouds. Afternoon highs should reach the low 80s. Winds will be light and out of the Southeast between 5 and 10mph.

Sunday will be cloudy and warm as well, but the rain chances have pushed into the overnight hours and into Monday's forecast for most areas. We still see a 30% chance for rain, with the best shot to see a shower to the North of the state line. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 70s.

Monday will be soggy, with showers and a few isolated thunderstorms firing up. Expect 70% chances to see rain and afternoon highs in the mid 70s,

Tuesday, the wet weather sticks around with mostly cloudy skies and 60% chances to see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

We start Wednesday out cloudy, with the possibility of an isolated shower, but we dry out and clear out during the day, ending the day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, starting in the mid 50s and only warming up to around 70°.

Thursday & Friday look lovely with partly cloudy skies and warm afternoons spent in the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 66 - 10% Showers

9 pm 64 - 10% Showers

11 pm 63 - 10% Chance

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 6:10 pm

