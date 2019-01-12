TGIF! Frosty Friday morning and a handful of weekend showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will start our Friday. Although colder this morning the wind will not subtract from the hourly temperatures. Warmer weekend ahead with a showers possible late Sunday.

Friday: Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory in effect through 9am. Bundle up and try to stay warm as the day starts with temperatures hovering around freeze point for inland areas. Frost will be a possibility for areas west of I-95 in our Florida zones. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s inland with 50s and low 60s along the beaches. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies will start the day becoming mostly cloudy late. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind ENE 5 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy late with a slight chance of a showers south of St. Augustine 10-20 percent.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20-40 percent chance of showers mainly after 5 pm. Morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along the sandy shores. Wind SW/NW 5 to 10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 34

8 am 35

10 am 48

Noon 56

High 61

8 pm 52

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:44 pm

