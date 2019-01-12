Archive

TGIF! Frosty Friday morning and a handful of weekend showers

Inland frost will be heavy and will fade quickly in time for a milder weekend

By Richard Nunn - Meteorologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will start our Friday.  Although colder this morning the wind will not subtract from the hourly temperatures.  Warmer weekend ahead with a showers possible late Sunday.

Friday:  Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory in effect through 9am.  Bundle up and try to stay warm as the day starts with temperatures hovering around freeze point for inland areas.  Frost will be a possibility for areas west of I-95 in our Florida zones.  Sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s inland with 50s and low 60s along the beaches.  Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy skies will start the day becoming mostly cloudy late.  Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.  Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Wind ENE 5 to 10 mph.  Mostly cloudy late with a slight chance of a showers south of St. Augustine 10-20 percent. 

Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a 20-40 percent chance of showers mainly after 5 pm. Morning lows in the 50s.  Afternoon highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along the sandy shores.  Wind SW/NW 5 to 10 mph.  

Hourly Forecast:
Low 34
8 am 35
10 am 48
Noon 56
High 61
8 pm 52
10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset:  5:44 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.