Back-to-school forecast: partly cloudy start with stormy end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Locally heavy rainfall as a slow moving front to our north slowly slips south. Flooding possible with up to 2 inches of rain in scattered showers and storms this afternoon, evening.

Today: Becoming cloudy and hot with showers and storms, 50 percent, heaviest coming in after 2 pm. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog with with skies becoming partly cloudy with afternoon scattered showers, isolated storms, 70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Increasing coverage with widely scattered showers and storms with locally heavy amounts possible.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 89 - 40%

4 pm 92 - 50%

6 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 20%

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 8:09 pm​​​

