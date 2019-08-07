Storms fade after sunset, mild & muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scattered storms will fade after sunset this evening. Expect a mild & muggy night with partially clearing skies and overnight lows reaching the mid 70s.

Wednesday starts out partly sunny and warms into the low 90s. Expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms primarily during the afternoon hours, but especially inland counties cannot rule out a round of showers earlier in the day.

Thursday and Friday will be the driest days this week with only 30% chances for afternoon storms. The more isolated storms will mean hotter afternoon temperatures hitting between 95-97°.

For the weekend our potential for afternoon storms grows again, into the 60% range. Afternoon highs will be between 93-95°.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 90 - 50%

8 pm 84 - 30%

10 pm 82 - 20%



Sunset: 8:16 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.