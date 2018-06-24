Argument leads to Oceanway shooting, JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A person was shot following a fight at a home on Noah Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded after two occupants in the home were involved in an altercation. During the argument police say one person was shot.

Both of the people involved here taken to a local hospital due to the injuries the sustained during the fight. The person who was shot is in stable condition.

Aggravated Battery detectives will be interviewing the individuals involved in the altercation and witnesses.

