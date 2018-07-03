Armed man caught on Ring surveillance video trying to enter Mandarin home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A video of a masked man who was holding a gun and wearing a hooded sweatshirt has been making the rounds on social media, after he was caught on camera trying to enter a home.

Neighbors in Mandarin on Monday night said the burglar was accompanied by another man, and the pair were also breaking into cars in the Hood Landing and Plummer Grant neighborhoods.

People in the area asked not to be identified, but said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and they hope police will track down the men.

The video, captured by Ring surveillance, shows the masked man walking up to a Mandarin home with a gun in hand. He checked to see if the door was unlocked Monday morning.

“I thought, how could (he) just come to the door with gun, brazenly walking with it in the neighborhood with it out in the open?” one neighbor said.

The man never made it inside the house.

As for the reported car burglaries, “They went in real quick,” another neighbor said. “They were obviously looking for something. I’m not sure what. Nothing was in (one victim’s) car to steal, so they took off.”

With so many neighbors catching the armed man on camera, neighbors said they hope he will be arrested soon.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man seen in the video, is asked to call the JSO.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.