Audi recalls more than a million vehicles worldwide

NHTSA Campaign Number: 18V229000
Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.
Components ENGINE AND ENGINE COOLING
Summary
Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2013-2017 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 Sedan and Audi Q5 vehicles, 2012-2015 Audi A6 vehicles and 2013-2016 Audi A4 Sedan and A4 allroad vehicles. These vehicles, equipped with 2.0l Turbo FSI engines, have an electric coolant pump that can either become blocked with debris from the cooling system causing it to overheat or can short-circuit from moisture within the pump.
Remedy
Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the pumps, free of charge. Parts are not currently available. Owners will be sent an initial notification beginning on June 11, 2018. A second notice will be mailed once remedy parts become available. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Audi's number's for this recall is 19N3/19N4. Note: This recall is in additional to the coolant pump software update applied as a remedy under recall 17V002.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.
23 Affected Products
