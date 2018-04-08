Beloved corrections officer passes away after suffering heart attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family, friends, firefighters and fellow officers are mourning the loss of one of their favorites in and outside of the boxing ring.

Sgt. Jerry Haddock. 40, was a favorite to watch at the annual Guns N' Hoses charity boxing match and proved to be a powerhouse in the ring and in the community.

The Orange County corrections supervisor suffered a heart attack last week after training for the boxing match.

His family said Haddock passed away Sunday morning.

The popular corrections officer and avid boxer leaves behind a wife, also in law enforcement, and three teenage daughters.

Organizers of the Guns N' Hoses charity boxing match say the event will go on as scheduled in his honor.

It's set for April 21 at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

