JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Like records and tapes, the compact disc is fading. Best Buy says it will stop selling CDs on July 1.

The company made the announcement in February, but a date wasn't set.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, in 2016 streaming generated more money in the U.S. music business than all other formats combined.

According to the Verge, Best Buy's music CD arm was generating $40 million annually.

