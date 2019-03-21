Big Bust: $17,000 in drugs, illegal items seized by JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than $17,000 worth of drugs and other illegal items were seized by Narcotics Team Three, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, JSO said 157 grams of cocaine, 310 grams of meth, fentanyl, flakka and 1,661 grams of marijuana were seized.

A shotgun and bulletproof vest were also taken after a search warrant.

"When you participate in illegal activities, wait on that knock. Knock knock on the Westside in ZONE 4. JSO Narcotics Team 3 served a search warrant," JSO said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.