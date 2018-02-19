Calling for change, people are ditching their guns

The outrage about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has inspired people across the country to take a stand.

Scott-Dani Pappalardo posted a video to Facebook showing him sawing his legally-owned AR-15 in half to support gun reform.

In the post he says he could not live with himself knowing that the gun could fall into the hands of the wrong person. “I have decided today, I am going to make sure this weapon will never be able to take a life.” Pappalardo said. “The barrel of this gun will never be pointed at someone.”

The video has been shared more than 161,000 times on Facebook and viewed over 7.5 million times.

A Florida gun owner is hoping to make a difference and lead by example by surrendering his rifle to law enforcement.

In a Facebook post that was liked more than 383,000 times and shared over 216,000 times as of Monday, Ben Dickmann says he has turned in his AR-57, a caliber variant of the AR-15, along with 100 rounds of ammunition to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He even posted photos of the weapon being taken in by a deputy and a receipt showing a note that Dickmann requested for the disposal or destruction of the weapon.

