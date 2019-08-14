Car slams into repair shop in Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car came crashing into a building in Murray Hill, early Thursday morning.

It damaged the front of the Kirby Vacuum Service & Repair, at the intersection of Port and Melba streets.

The business owner, Brent Loy spoke to News4Jax about the damages left behind.

“I just laughed. Their just keepsakes, you know not a big deal. But the computers are gone. All the files right there on that table, they’re all gone. I had planned on spending the next four months calling all the customers to get the database going. People come in, get service, we do a yearly service on the Kirby vacuum and now I get to dig through all this and find them,” Loy explained.

A witness said the car was speeding when it hit the building and two people got out of the car and ran.

Jerry Moran is the owner of a nearby restaurant, La Cena Ristorante. He says he was on his way home from work when he noticed two men several streets away who seemed suspicious. He called the police immediately.

“When I came up College (Street), a fellow in a white shirt came out of the buses and started banging on my car. He was waving his hands and stuff and stopped and said 'are you Uber?'. I said no'. He said 'are you Lyft?'. I said 'no'. He was pulling on my door handle so I took off and went south on Edgewood (Avenue) and I saw police lights so I turned onto Post Street," Moran said.

Moran said he asked an officer if he was looking for a man in a white shirt.

"He said 'yeah' and I said 'he’s over on College' and they ran over there and they got him," Moran explained.

Loy said this has happened to his business multiple times. He plans on going to the city council and getting something done to improve the safety of the road.

