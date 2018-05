ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The cattery is full at Friends of St. Johns County Pet Center, which means they can not take in any more cats until the ones at the center are adopted out.

The center posted the urgent need for adoption on Facebook today. The center is offering a special adoption rate of $15.

Contact Information:

St Johns County Pet Center, 130 N Stratton Rd (23.05 mi) Saint Augustine, Florida 32095

(904) 209-6190 Ext 2

