Jacksonville City Council selects new leaders for next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two members of the Jacksonville City Council who won reelection this spring won a different type of election Tuesday, as they were chosen to lead the council in the coming year.

Republican Scott Wilson, who represents District 4, was elected council president for 2019-2020. Wilson is currently the council's vice president. Democrat Tommy Hazouri, who holds the seat for At-Large Group 3, was elected council vice president.

The new City Council year begins July 1, and the leadership elections are held each May. Although newly elected members of the City Council have not taken office yet, they participated in the leadership meeting and election. Similarly, council members who will not be serving another term did not take part in this meeting.

In the coming weeks, the new council president will also choose the members of the council's standing and special committees.

Councilman Aaron Bowman is the outgoing council president, although he remains on the city council, after winning a second term unopposed.

