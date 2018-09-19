Can you help deputies find this missing 67-year-old?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County deputies are asking for the community's help to find a missing 67-year-old man who is believed to be endangered.

Joseph Lee Woodall was last seen in the Middleburg area Monday evening and is possibly driving a beige, 2004 Ford F-150, with a Tennessee license plate.

He is considered endangered because of serious health concerns.

Woodall is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds.

If you find Woodall or know where he is, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office Communications Section at 904-264-6512.

