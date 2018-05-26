Clients, friends of missing stylist say they are heart broken

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Clients of a beloved Nassau County hair stylist are begging for closure in her disappearance and possible death.

"I really, truly believe that she’s not here. I’m just hoping that they find the body very soon for the family," said Laura Sumner, Joleen’s Client

Cummings was last seen on May 12 at the Tangles Hair Salon in Yulee.

This week, police arrested Jennifer Sybert, in connection to Joleen’s disappearance. Sybert’s real name is Kimberly Kessler. She also worked at Tangles, where there is now a growing memorial for Joleen.

Joleen’s family and several of her clients said they are heartbroken over her disappearance but loved ones said they need closure.

They said Cummings was not only a hair stylist, but a friend to those she serviced.

"She was the only one I really trusted to do my hair. She was a very caring person. She loved her kids. She loved her family," said Sumner.

Sumner is one of many of Joleen’s clients having to find another hair stylist and friend. She said the woman under arrest in connection with her disappearance, Jennifer Sybert, had a history with Joleen.

"There were people who I talked to and they said she was very harsh towards Joleen," said Sumner.

Surveillance video showed Sybert parking Joleen’s vehicle at a Home Depot in Yulee on May 13 after Joleen never showed up to pick her children up in Hilliard.

Sumner said Joleen was special to many people.

"She was a friend. She would strike up a conversation in a heartbeat. She wasn’t bashful. She would ask how you were doing and if you were sick, she’d ask what’s going on," said Sumner.

Deputies have placed a public information request on the door of the salon. They’re asking for anyone who knows what happened to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s also evidence tape at the bottom of the door. Tangles remains closed as this investigation continues.

