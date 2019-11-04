Coast Guard halts illegal charter near Metropolitan Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard stopped a 75-foot charter boat, with 22 passengers aboard, near Metropolitan Park on Saturday.

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 29-foot Response Boat said the violations included not having a valid Certificate of Inspection, failure of person in command of documented vessel to produce current & original Certificate of Documentation upon demand of a person acting in official public capacity and failure to have a stability letter issued before the vessel is placed in service.

"Always ask to see the captain's credentials, vessel inspection certificate, and safety plan prior to leaving the dock," said Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Davis, a Coast Guard boarding officer from Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay.

"The Coast Guard will continue to be on the lookout for vessel operators who are not complying with Coast Guard passenger vessel regulations and putting their passengers at risk."

The owners of the illegal charter could face $59,000 for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations.

The @USCG terminated the voyage of a 75-foot pleasure craft with 22 passengers aboard near Metropolitan Park in #Jacksonville, Florida. More info here: https://t.co/xm2kGZU85u pic.twitter.com/oR9mI1SKf4 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 4, 2019

