Woman killed; Lake City man charged with murder

Deputies called to assist paramedics at a home in Columbia County home Wednesday night found a man lying in the street and a woman dead in a house nearby.

At about 8:30 p.m., patrol deputies responded to a call to assist EMS on Raven Lane, south of Lake City, when the man, later identified as James Hall, 37, became aggressive. After Hall attempted to strike the deputy, the deputy deployed his taser on Hall, detained and handcuffed him. Deputies said

Deputies said Hall began making strange statements about cats and alligators all around him.

When the deputy noticed what appeared to be dried blood on Hall's clothing and asked Hall if the blood was from the cats and alligators, Hall replied, "Do you want the truth?" According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy said yes and Hall told the deputy he had killed his girlfriend and she was in his room at a home down the street.

A woman's body was found in the bedroom of another house on Raven Lane.

The Sheriff's Office worked through the night gathering evidence at both scenes and deputies said Thursday they were waiting on the Jacksonville Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

Hall, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT, possession of control substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility and ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.