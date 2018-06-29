Comcast working on major nationwide outage

Comcast has confirmed it is working on major outages nationwide.

On the outage map, it appears Florida is also affected.

Comcast said on Friday they are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

Hello. We are aware and working to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. -ZL — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018

Major Comcast outage here in Philadelphia. Anyone else experiencing issues? Hearing reports that it’s nationwide. #Xfinity — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 29, 2018

The map states: "Recent reports mostly originate from: Mountain View, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta, Washington, Arlington, New York, and Pittsburgh."

