Comcast working on major nationwide outage

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Comcast has confirmed it is working on major outages nationwide. 

On the outage map, it appears Florida is also affected. 

Comcast said on Friday they are working to restore services as quickly as possible. 

The map states: "Recent reports mostly originate from: Mountain View, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Seattle, Atlanta, Washington, Arlington, New York, and Pittsburgh." 

