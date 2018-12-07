You can soon apply for concealed weapon permit at tax collector's office

Florida is about to break a record. It's inching closer to becoming the first state in history with one million people who have a permit to carry a gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida residents will be able to apply for or renew concealed weapon licenses at the downtown branch of the Duval County tax collector’s office, beginning Dec.13.

“As the newly-elected tax collector, I am committed to delivering the services that are important to our citizens in a manner that is quick, efficient and fair,” Duval County tax collector, Jim Overton said. “Being able to apply for a concealed weapon permit at our office is an added convenience that I am pleased to offer our customers.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services granted authorization to the Duval County tax collector’s office to take applications, fingerprint applicants and send the information securely to the Department.

The duval county tax collector's office is located at East Forsyth Street in downtown Jacksonville. The service will be offered from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Customers will need to have the following items with them when they arrive at the tax collector’s office:

A picture ID (A driver license or state-issued ID card is acceptable).

A copy of a training document or other certificate that confirms the applicant is proficient with a firearm.

Payment via cash, check, debit card or credit card.

If the applicant has ever been arrested, he or she should bring certified copies of the court documentation reflecting the final disposition of the charge(s) filed against him or her.

Applicants born outside the United States, or applicants who are permanent legal resident aliens, they must bring official documentation confirming citizenship status.

Those seeking a concealed weapons permit are urged to make an appointment but walk-ins are available. Click here to make an appointment.

For more information regarding the concealed weapon license or to review eligibility requirements, click here for the Florida Department of Agriculture, Division of Licensing.

For more information on the Duval County tax collector or to find a branch location, please visit www.duvaltaxcollect.net or call 904-630-1916.

