Concerned residents petition against ‘The Trails' development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People who live in southwest Jacksonville are concerned about a proposed development near Maxville.

‘The Trails’ development calls for almost 2,000 acres to be developed south of Normandy Boulevard between Maxville-Middleburg Road and Solomon Road.

Residents have created a petition with almost 1,300 signatures against the development.

Several residents told News4Jax they fear developing the rural land will cause congestion, increase crime, and create flooding issues. Richard Creamer moved to the area roughly 30 years ago because of the quietness. He said he worries the area will change if a new neighborhood is built.

“It would be a lot busier,” Creamer explained. “Right now, I don’t think this area can handle that many houses. We just have a dollar store and a Jiffy store.”

Other residents expressed similar concerns. One resident said she is worried about how new development will impact the equestrian community because the Jacksonville Equestrian Center is near the land.

If the land is ultimately developed, neighbors said major improvements would need to be made to accommodate the growth.

A city ordinance is proposing to change the land-use designation to build on the land.

A property representative told News4Jax all future hearings on the development have been deferred until August.

