$11K reward in search for men, car involved in shootout that killed girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Within hours of Saturday night's death of a 7-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet from an exchange of gunfire at a Westside strip mall, Jacksonville police released surveillance video of two men running and a car leaving the scene.

An $11,000 potential reward is being offered for information leading to one or more arrests in the shooting death of Heidy Rivas Villanueva. Jacksonville police said the girl was in a car in a parking lot on 103rd Street about 6 p.m. with her father and a younger sibling when police said two groups of people starting shooting at each other.

Investigators said both groups continued firing as the two men, one wearing a red shirt and the other wearing a white shirt, ran through the parking lot and got into a green, mid-2000s Nissan Altima. Police believe the windshield of the car may be cracked.

Heydi Rivas-Villanueva, 7-year-old shot and killed, new details.



-1st clip - Persons of interest

-2nd clip - 2 dark colored vehicles moving.

-3rd clip - May be a vehicle crash.



Need help identifying people and vehicles. JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or JSO at 904-630-0500. pic.twitter.com/9tkrtKRPAC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office estimates that 13 to 15 shots were fired in the exchange. One of those bullets entered the Villanueva family's car and struck Heidy in the head. She died that night at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Crime Stoppers routinely offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, but Sunday, Sheriff Mike Williams and Crime Stoppers executive director Wyllie Hodges announced an additional $6,000 reward in this case.

"We have to focus on bringing justice to this family," Williams said.

Anyone with information could help in the case is asked to call 866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and still remain eligible for a cash reward. People may also call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Heidy's funeral expenses. Click here if you would like to help.

