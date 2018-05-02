Arrest made in death of 25-year-old Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday on murder charges after a double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man, Jacksonville police announced Wednesday.

Germaine Dubose, 27, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Christopher Bing, who was shot and killed in August of 2017 while walking along West 12th Street near the Kings Ridge Apartment Complex. Dubose was arrested at a home on Reynolds Lane.

Police identified a second man wounded in the shooting as Reginald Williams. He was taken to the hospital and survived.

The JSO ShotSpotter system found a 762 rifle was used in the shooting, and bullets hit a nearby home, investigators said.

Dubose is not eligible for bond. In addition to the second degree murder charge, Dubose is charged with attempted second degree murder and shooting deadly missiles into a dwelling.



