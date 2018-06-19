Crime

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to trying to meet child for sex

David Hammett sentenced to 21 months in prison

By Jenese Harris - Reporter/anchor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to meet a child for sex.

According to court records, David Hammett solicited a child over the computer for sex and then traveled to meet who he thought was a child.

Instead, he met an undercover detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

Hammett pleaded guilty Tuesday to soliciting a child for sex and was immediately handcuffed and taken to jail.

He will spend 21 months in prison.
 

