Jacksonville man pleads guilty to trying to meet child for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to meet a child for sex.

According to court records, David Hammett solicited a child over the computer for sex and then traveled to meet who he thought was a child.

Instead, he met an undercover detective with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Hammett pleaded guilty Tuesday to soliciting a child for sex and was immediately handcuffed and taken to jail.

He will spend 21 months in prison.



