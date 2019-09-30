Jacksonville man sought in connection with Sept. 4 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 43-year-old Jacksonville man is wanted in connection with a murder in Arlington earlier this month.

The Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant charging Nikkia Towns with murder in the Sept. 4 shooting of a man near Arlington Expressway and Arlington Road. The victim is a 43-year-old man, but few other details about the case have been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Towns is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by dialing 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

