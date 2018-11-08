Man hospitalized after gunfire reported at Southside condo complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized with severe head injuries after police were called to a Southside condo community early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to The Sonoma Condominiums off Southside Boulevard about 1 a.m. in response to reports of gunfire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Once they arrived, officers found a trail of blood on the ground. Their search led them to the unnamed victim, who had "extensive injuries to his head," according to police.

The victim, described as being a white man in his 20s, was rushed to Memorial Hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

It's unclear whether the victim's injuries were the result of a gunshot wound. No weapons were found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

