Man recovering after Northside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting on the Northside that sent one man to the hospital

According to JSO, around 1:59 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Faye Road and Eastport Road. Police found the injured man was shot at least once in the chest area. He was shot at a home on Faye Road and managed to call police before driving to the intersection of Faye Road near Eastport Road.

He was transported to UF Health where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police don't have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-0500 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

