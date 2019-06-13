Man sentenced to life for shooting Jaguars player wants new trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tyrone Hartsfield, the man convicted in 2009 of attempted murder in the shooting of Jaguars player Richard Collier, is pressing for a new trial.

Hartsfield was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Collier was left paralyzed from the waist down and had a leg amputated as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Lawyers were handling Hartsfield's appeals, which were denied. Now, he's acting as his own lawyer.

In his push for a new trial, Hartsfield said the trial judge committed a fundamental error by not suppressing cellphone evidence in the case.

An evidential hearing was granted, but it’s been postponed several times. Hartsfield will be in court Thursday for a motion hearing.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.