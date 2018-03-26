Owner confirms third break-in, arrest at Northside daycare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of a Northside daycare told News4Jax someone broke into her business for a third time in less than a week, Sunday evening.

Records show Jacksonville police were called to reports of a burglary to a business on Winton Drive, not far from Moncrief Road.

Related Headlines

Taki Starkes-Parrish said police told her whoever broke into the Juzt Kidz Learning Center made themselves a sandwich and hid in the attic of the facility before being taken into custody.

The owner sent News4Jax Reporter Corley Peel pictures of the facility, showing damage to the ceiling and attic.

Police have yet to release the name of the man taken into custody. News4Jax has requested additional reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.