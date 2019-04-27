Search on for 2 armed robbers, witness in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two young men robbed a business in Murray Hill at gunpoint shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the two men entered the business, pulled a gun and demanded money, before running off in an unknown direction.

Prior to the robbery, detectives said the two robbers were seen interacting with a woman and they are currently trying to determine her identity, hoping that she may have pertinent information that could help in the case. She is pictured below.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it cannot release the name of the business that was robbed or exactly where it's located, due to Marsy's Law, which protects the identity and rights of victims.

Anyone with information on the identity of the alleged robbers or the pictured witness is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.