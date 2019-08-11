Three men shot on West 22nd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three men were shot in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street on Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. All were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO officers are at the scene Saturday night. A lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office said the three people were all shot in their extremities, but could not say exactly where.

News4Jax has learned the shooting occurred outside, but it's not known how many guns were fired nor how many people were shooting.

A witness told News4Jax that right before the shooting, she heard loud music and people gathering in the street. Then, she heard six to eight rounds fired.

Z. Williams lives in the area. He said he was passing through the gathering when the shooting happened.

"I seen people scattering, you know, heard the gunshots and, you know, when we hear that type of thing, we want to get to safety," Williams said. "You now see what everyone come out with, see if anybody need help and what not and, you know, we go from there."

Williams heard the gunfire, but did not see exactly who was shot.

Police currently don't have any suspects and are in the process of interviewing witnesses who, they say, are being somewhat cooperative.

JSO said people in the area have no reason to fear for their safety.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.