Deadly ATV crash at Hog Waller, FHP says

PALATKA, Fla., - An all-terrain vehicle rider is dead following a crash at the Hog Waller Mud Bog ATV park in Palatka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The ATV was the only vehicle involved in the crash at the Dirty Deeds ATV Bounty Hole Extravaganza, troopers said. The single rider died at the scene, according to FHP. A portion of the ATV park is closed as troopers investigate the crash.

Riders could participate in different events, including the Bounty Hole and Sand Track Race, for prizes. The event was supposed to last until Sunday, but it is unclear if it will continue.

