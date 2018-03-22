Deputies: Drug dealer 'Chubby Stacks,' 2 others arrested

Palatka, Fla - A traffic stop in Palatka Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer known as "Chubby Stacks," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy pulled over a Silver 2013 Nissan Altima near the intersection of South Palm Avenue and Campbell Street. The deputy said he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Deputies said the driver was identified as De Quan Wright, 23, and the two passengers were identified as Ladarron Williams, 20, and Jimmaron Curry, 21, all of Palatka.

The deputy determined Williams had an active warrant for violation of probation.

During a search of the car, deputies said they found 6.9 grams of crack cocaine and 6.5 grams of Dilaudid, a schedule 2 controlled narcotic.

Deputies said Wright, known by the alias of Chubby Stacks, is heavily involved in promoting gang related music videos specific to the Palatka area that emphasize a culture of drugs, guns and violence.

In many of these videos, Chubby Stacks shows large stacks of money he claims to be the ill-gotten proceeds of illegal drug dealing and often uses the line, “we some dealers, no users” in his lyrics, deputies said.

Wright was charged with one count of the possession of cocaine with the intent to sell, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

He has since been released on a $12,500 bond, but deputies said the investigation into his "flagrant drug dealing" is ongoing.

Curry was charged with one count of trafficking in opium.

Williams was booked on his active probation warrant.

