Deputies: Missing, endangered woman may be in Palatka or Orange Park

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered 25-year-old woman who may be in Palatka or Orange Park, the Marion County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening.

Kayla Timmons was last seen by neighbors sometime around Feb. 6 in Marion County, deputies said.

She's believed to be with a man she is dating, 34-year-old Adam Laurich, and traveling in his 2005 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck with Florida tag CCX0454, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were known to be in the Palatka area in Putnam County about 1 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Deputies said Timmons' family received a text message from a phone number believed to belong to Laurich, which has led the family to feel that she may be in danger.

Timmons is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she has been diagnosed with medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone who sees them or anyone has any information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriff's Office Detective Damon Baxley at 352-369-6806.

