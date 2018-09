The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a man.

He was captured on video surveillance trying to enter a home in Lake Asbury. Deputies said he then drove away in a silver vehicle, but the make and model is not known.

Deputies said they would like to speak with the man about the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 904-264-6512, or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

