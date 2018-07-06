Police: Neighbor finds man's body by side of road on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body was found Friday morning by the side of the road in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood of the city's Westside, police said.

A neighbor spotted the man's body about 6:45 a.m. in the area of Bilken Drive East and Lafore Road, which is north of 103rd Street and west of Ricker Road, police said.

Homicide detectives found the man dead and said he was an adult in his late teens or early 20s.

They declined to specify a cause of death, but said the man's body had signs of trauma that indicated his death was not natural.

Detectives had no suspect information and asked anyone who might know what happened to the man to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

