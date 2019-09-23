Developer announces plan for Saltwater Row in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A retail, entertainment and hotel center development near Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street -- not far from the Beaches Town Center -- was announced Monday.

Saltwater Row, which will include public courtyards, tree-lined streets and parking, is the brainchild of TriBridge Residential and TLM Realty Corp.

"We are thrilled to announce our new and exciting vision for Saltwater Row," said Katherine Mosley, TriBridge Residential's principal of development. "Our goal is to transform a sluggish plaza into a dynamic shopping and entertainment destination with curated retail, restaurants and hotels, attracting locals and visitors alike."

The first phase will include 30,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor with a 44-room boutique hotel above the retail. The development's first phase will include public courtyards, tree-lined streets and ample parking. Currently in the planning stage, construction on phase one is expected to begin early next year.

Plans for the second phase include an approximately 150-room upscale hotel from a national brand.

Developers hope Saltwater Row will complement the offerings available in the nearby Beaches Town Center and include local chef-driven concepts, fitness activities, boutique stores and entertainment.

Franklin Street Real Estate Services is pre-leasing Saltwater Row. The company has letters of intent and lease negotiations underway with several retailers, including a brew pub, breakfast-focused café concept, lifestyle and yoga studio, gourmet donut shop and a local clothing boutique.

For more information, visit www.SaltwaterRow.com.

