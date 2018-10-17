Disney raises annual pass prices

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney World has raised the price of parking and its annual passes.

Parking at theme parks will now be $25 per day, it was $22.

The platinum annual pass is now listed on Disney's website for $749.

No worries—you will not have to pay that price all in one lump sum. Disney offers monthly payment plans, but you will need to make a down payment.

Disney’s annual passes include standard theme park parking and discounts on select dining and merchandise in the parks as well as online at Shop Disney Parks.

If you are a Florida resident, there are select passes available just for you.

The Disney Epcot After 4, Weekday Select, Theme Park Select and Silver Passes are exclusive to Florida residents. The Disney Gold Pass has been made available to Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club Members.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.