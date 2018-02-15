Dog tethering debate continues in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County officials are taking action to address how pet owners leave their animals tethered and unattended.

At the last community meeting about this subject, over 100 people were in attendance. Currently, animals cannot be tethered for more than 12 hours in a 24 hour period. Now, furthering that ordinance, some want to ban unattended dog tethering period.

"So long as a reasonably sized dog, could protect itself, does have a roof to go under, if need be, and food," said Chris Scott, a dog owner.

Some Nassau County residents said they hate to see a dog tied up but said if it's done in a humane way and the dog has access to food, water and shelter they don't see the necessity to have that dog supervised.

"(I'm) not against putting your dog on a chain in your yard," said dog owner Samuel Ray. "I don't do it. Preferably, my mother-in-law lives across the street and comes over and lets the dogs out. I don't see nothing wrong with it as long as he's got water, food and nothing around him to tangle himself up."

Another part of the ordinance which recently was taken out, but could still be up for debate, is transporting a dog or cat in the back of a truck unsecured.

The ordinance originally banned it, but some say they hope the issue is brought back up for discussion.

"I think if dogs are in the back of a truck, it could potentially be dangerous for the pet," said Olivia Szerszen, a Nassau County resident, said. "Especially if there's something distracting them or something they might want to go after.

Thursday's meeting is at the Multipurpose Facility in Callahan at 6 p.m. There is no set date for a vote.



