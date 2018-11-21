DOJ providing $56M in funding for law enforcement agencies

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice would be funding $56 million so law enforcement agencies around the country can purchase more bulletproof vests and body cameras.

Whitaker made the announcement at an FBI facility in Manhattan. He said the $56 million in grant funding to support law enforcement across the U.S. includes $29 million for bulletproof vests, $12.2 million for body-worn cameras and $2 million for health and safety research for officers.

"This is just a small way of saying thank you to the officers who care for us every day," Whitaker said. "We understand the sacrifices that you make -- and so we want you to have the right equipment and the right training."

Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be receiving some of the money for bulletproof vests, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office receiving the largest amount.

Here’s a local breakdown of how some of the funding for vests will be distributed to each agency:

Alachua County: $33,000

Atlantic Beach: $4,800

Baker County: $3,500

Bradford County: $8,000

Columbia County: $8,200

Jacksonville: $239,000

Jacksonville International Airport police: $1,100

Clay County: $27,000

Flagler Beach: $1,400

Nassau County: $7,000

Palatka: $3,100

Putnam County: $4,400

St. Augustine Beach: $3,200

St. Johns County: $55,000

Camden County, Georgia: $4,000

Glynn County, Georgia: $21,000

