DOJ providing $56M in funding for law enforcement agencies

Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice would be funding $56 million so law enforcement agencies around the country can purchase more bulletproof vests and body cameras.
Whitaker made the announcement at an FBI facility in Manhattan. He said the $56 million in grant funding to support law enforcement across the U.S. includes $29 million for bulletproof vests, $12.2 million for body-worn cameras and $2 million for health and safety research for officers.
"This is just a small way of saying thank you to the officers who care for us every day," Whitaker said. "We understand the sacrifices that you make -- and so we want you to have the right equipment and the right training."
Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be receiving some of the money for bulletproof vests, with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office receiving the largest amount.
Here’s a local breakdown of how some of the funding for vests will be distributed to each agency:
Alachua County: $33,000
Atlantic Beach: $4,800
Baker County: $3,500
Bradford County: $8,000
Columbia County: $8,200
Jacksonville: $239,000
Jacksonville International Airport police: $1,100
Clay County: $27,000
Flagler Beach: $1,400
Nassau County: $7,000
Palatka: $3,100
Putnam County: $4,400
St. Augustine Beach: $3,200
St. Johns County: $55,000
Camden County, Georgia: $4,000
Glynn County, Georgia: $21,000
