Early voting: Where, when to cast primary ballots

Early voting is a popular option for many, but elections officials say it’s easy to get confused about certain rules and requirements. For the upcoming election, they’re working to avoid as much of that as possible.

On Sunday, more than five percent of Duval County’s eligible voters cast their ballots early.

The Aug. 28 primary election is just nine days away, and the supervisor of elections says voting early is a popular choice.

Mike Hogan, Duval County Supervisor of Elections, says he wants to eliminate any concern over potential hacking of the voting system.

“You know, you have hiccups from time to time. We might’ve had a toner issue here or there. But, nothing as it relates to anything anybody’s worried about as an intrusion into our database,” Hogan said.

More than 21,000 Duval County residents voted early.

Hogan emphasizes the importance of preparing before you head to the polls. Read the sample ballot and don’t forget required materials, like your photo ID.

“We’ll accept 12 different types of identification, everything from a military ID -- but the best ID is a driver’s license or a Florida ID," Hogan said.

Here are some helpful reminders before you go to the polls.