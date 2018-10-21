Elderly pedestrian killed in Key Stone Heights crash

KEY STONE HEIGHTS, Fla., - An elderly man was hit and killed Saturday night in Keystone Heights, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Anthony Scarselli, 78, was walking in the westbound lane of County Road 214. That is when a Ford Windstar driven by Stefanie Pries, 30, struck him, according to the crash report.

Scarselli was taken to Shands Starke Regional Medical Center by Clay County Fire Rescue where he died.

FHP is now investigating the crash.

