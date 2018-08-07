Clay County property tax referendum

Clay County voters are being asked to vote yes or now on the following question:

Shall an additional one (1) mill of school district ad valorem millage tax, beginning July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2023, be approved to enhance the safety and security of students and staff, and provide for necessary operating expenses for the School District."

If voters approve, the district’s new property tax rate would increase from $7.43 per $1,000 of taxable value. The county estimates that would generate $10 million to $11 million in revenue.