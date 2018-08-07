Flagler County Commission - District 4

FLAGLER COUNTY COMMISSION - DISTRICT 2 (includes city of Bunnell and everything west of U.S. 1)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face NPA candidate Jane Gentile-Youd in the November general election.

Nate McLaughlin

Age: 57

Candidate's family: Married to Kelly for 39 years 3 Children 8 Grandchildren

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Education: 2 years college and hundreds of hours of continuing education courses

Political experience: 5 yrs Palm Coast Planning Board 8 yrs County Commissioner

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To serve with fiscal constraint and common sense.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Strengthening Public Safety

Stable Economic Development

Building and Maintaining infrastructure

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

Having lived and served in this community for almost 25 years. We have been through storms, floods, fires and economic downturns together. We have worked hard as a community to maintain the quality of life that we enjoy here. As a public servant I have maintained the practice of holding regular town hall meetings. Support of small business and attending their events (over 235 ribbon cuttings). Working with the economic development team to bring in stable employment. Work with those serving in State Gov. and built strong relationships to ensure that Flagler County can control it's own destiny.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I had been someone that understood that meeting the needs of the individual helped to benefit every household in our community.

Website: natemclaughlincommissioner.com

Social Media: Facebook

Joe Mullins

Age: 47

Candidate's family: Wife - Jennifer Mullins, Son - Trennon, Daughter - Clara, Son - Huck, Daughter - Brooke, Son - Jessie

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Education: Bachelor of Business Adminisration, UGA

Political experience: None

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Government should be run like a business

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

- Public Safety

- Attracting High-Paying Jobs to Flagler County

- Preserving the high quality of life in Flagler County

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have 25 years of business experience buying and restoring distressed properties across the Southeast. I believe government should be run like a business with transparency and accountability measures in place to be sure our tax dollars are spent efficiently. Flagler County is uniquely positioned geographically with beautiful natural resources to attract high-paying jobs that will build our economy for the next generation. I will be a strong advocate for Flagler County to attract businesses directly.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The county commissioner who brought high-paying jobs to Flagler County.

Website: None found

Social Media: Facebook

NPA Jane Gentile-Youd , Ormond Beach



Age: 74

Candidate's family: Husband Mark, 2 doggies Charlie and Heidi - 1 amazon bird Paggina

Occupation: Realtor/Designated Broker own company

Education: U of Mich 1+ year

Political experience: Miami-Dade Comm Council and zoning board district #5 , Chair Miami-Dade municipal advisory board Country Club Lakes, Flagler County Long Range Planning Board

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

restore local government back to "of , by and for the People"

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Disgraceful, totally useless vacant purchases by Flagler county under the present administration.

2) 30% tax rate increase due to above during icumbents term and unnecessary increase in tax value also

3) too much power given to County Administrator who makes decisions which get rubber stamped by commission.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My platform and track record of 16 years civic involvement are 6 pages long.

Neither of the other 2 candidates have a platform or any specific goals - just blah blah

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

to be the second best commissioner Flagler County ever had ( Hutch King was the best)

Website: None found

Social Media: Facebook

